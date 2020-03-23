Detectives investigating a fatal shooting in Enfield have arrested a second man on suspicion of murder.

Police were called to Hertford Road EN3 at around 4.35pm on Thursday, 19 March to a report of a man shot.

Officers and LAS attended and found 29-year-old Abdullahi Mahmoud, from Enfield, with a head injury. He died in hospital a short time later.

A special post mortem will be held in due course.

Later on 19 March, a 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder. He was taken into custody and subsequently released on bail pending further inquiries to a date in mid-April.

On Saturday, 21 March a second man – 22 years old – was arrested on suspicion of murder. He was taken into custody and later released on bail to a date in mid-April.

Detective Chief Inspector Pete Wallis of the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, leads the investigation. He said: “Our thoughts are with Abdullahi’s family and they will continue to receive specialist support as the investigation progresses.

“This was a violent attack in the middle of the street and my team are working hard to establish who is responsible. We are exploring the possibility there was more than one assailant and would specifically like to appeal to those who may have been shopping in area at this time to make contact with police.

“One line of enquiry is that that this is gang related, however enquiries are in the very early stages and we retain an open mind as we gather evidence and piece together the last moments of Abdullahi’s life.

“If you don’t wish to speak to police, please make the call to Crimestoppers anonymously – the important thing is that you tell us what you know.”

North Area Borough Commander Treena Fleming said: “This is a horrific incident and our first thoughts are with the victim’s family, who have lost a loved one in tragic circumstances.

“I want to reassure local residents they can expect to see an increased police presence in the area. Please, if you have information that you want to share, do approach them and tell them what you know.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call police on 101 quoting CAD 5035/19Mar