Detectives are investigating after a man lost one of his eyes after a serious assault in Barnet.

Officers were called to a pub on the Great North Road at 1.40am on Sunday, 1 March.

They found a 20-year-old man suffering from serious facial injuries after he had been struck with a glass bottle.

He was taken to hospital where he lost one of his eyes as a result of the assault. He also suffered a fractured eye socket and a broken nose.

It is believed the victim went to intervene when he saw the suspect punch another man in the face, knocking him out.

The suspect then turned on the victim and became aggressive towards him, picking up a glass bottle and throwing a glass bottle in his face.

The suspect is described as aged in his mid-20s, with pale white skin. He had a shaven head and wore a black lightweight coat. He was of chubby build.

Detective Constable Emma Thompson, of the North West Command Unit, said: “This young man has suffered a life-changing injury after he tried to act as a good Samaritan and intervene in another assault. As a result, he too was attacked and is now coming to terms with what his life will be like now.

Anyone who may have been present in the pub that night is urged to contact police on 101 quoting ref CAD 1158/01MAR20.