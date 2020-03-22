A motorcyclists has been taken to hospital after a single vehicle collision on the M27 in Hampshire

A motorcyclists has been taken to hospital after a single vehicle collision on the M27 J7 entry slip road in Hedge End.

Police have been at the scene since 10.11am this morning investigating the circumstances of the collision.

Police have anticipated to be completed with their investigation shortly and ask the public to be patient.

Police were called to the westbound entry slip road of the M27 at junction 7 near Hedge End at 10.11am this morning.

The motorcyclist was taken by land Ambulance to hospital where the condition is described as serious.