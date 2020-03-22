Staff at Winchester hospital were shocked but overwhelmed today as a donation of 100 pizzas were delivered from the pizza express in Alresford to keep staff going.

In the meantime a large donation of fresh fruit and vegetables was given to the Bracken lea care home in Shawford by the local Bridge Pub.

These donations have been made to ensure the pillars of our community survive and stay strong in tough times ahead.

Rather than stock simply going to waste as buisnesses close for the foreseeable future they are deciding to give away food supplies to those who need it the most.

Daisy Eleanor Bryan said “Our restaurant has now closed for the foreseeable and wanted our stock to go to the people who really deserve it”

From myself and all my team – you are truly heroes in every sense of the word. We hope this tiny gesture kept spirits up at the hospital today. Because you deserve this and so much more.

Bracken Lea care home stated “We have had a generous donation from the Bridge pub in Shawford. We are so grateful to the bridge.”

Please keep the pictures and stories coming in as we would like to highlight the amazing generosity in our community.