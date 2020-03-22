New regulations created by Secretary of State for business closure (COVID-19)

These regulations require businesses selling food or drink to consume on the premises, and some others, to close, to protect public health.
- Restaurants, including restaurants and dining rooms in hotels or members clubs.
- Cafes, including workplace canteens, but not including—
- cafes or canteens at a hospital, care home or school;
- prison and military canteens;
- services providing food or drink to the homeless.
- Bars, including bars in hotels or members’ clubs.
The following businesses must remain closed:
- Public houses.
- Cinemas.
- Theatres.
- Nightclubs.
- Bingo halls.
- Concert halls.
- Museums and galleries.
- Casinos.
- Betting shops.
- Spas.
- Massage parlours.
- Indoor skating rinks.
- Indoor fitness studios, gyms, swimming pools or other indoor leisure centres.
The closure lasts until a direction is given by the Secretary of State. The Secretary of State is required to keep the need for these restrictions under review every 28 days.