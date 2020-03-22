Thieves targeted an Asda delivery truck as the delivery driver dropped off essential items to shoppers who have been adhering to the advice to self-isolate.

The Asda delivery van was parked up on Allenby Street in north Lincolnshire when the thieves struck and emptied most of the contents of the van.

Officers from Humberside Police arrived on scene shortly after the incident was reported and, with the help of witnesses, detained and arrested two individuals.

Despite the pleas being made by supermarkets around the country not to do so, shoppers have continued to hoard various everyday items.

All of the leading supermarket chains have announced that they will be hiring more staff to keep up with the demand as the country has been placed on lockdown.

Health professionals have become increasingly concerned that supermarkets, as well as petrol station gas pumps, have become the new breeding ground for the transmission of COVID-19 as the large crowds in supermarkets, give little protection to people who have been adhering to the ‘social distancing’ advice given by various health authorities.

