Home » Six ambulances deliberately damaged overnight in Kent by Mindless Vandals
Six ambulances deliberately damaged overnight in Kent by Mindless Vandals
Six ambulances deliberately damaged overnight in Kent by Mindless Vandals

Six ambulances deliberately damaged overnight in Kent by Mindless Vandals

22nd March 2020
1 Min Read

 

Six  South East Coast  ambulances had to be taken off the road after they were targeted by vandals causing thousands pounds worth  of damage on Saturday night in Kent.

They needed major repair work after mindless fools  attacked the vehicles whilst they were parked up.

They have all had to be taken to the garage to made road-worthy again, they couldn’t respond to emergency calls missing almost a full day of work.

A spokesman for  South East Coast Ambulance Service said the cost of repairs to the vehicles and of replacing the equipment would run to thousands which the taxpayer would have to pay.

The spokesman for the Service went on to say that they  were beyond disappointed that anyone would  ever do this, let alone now when our staff are under so much pressure to help people.

Members of the Fleet and make ready teams  have gone the extra mile to get the lifesaving vehicles back on the road.

Breaking News from UK News In Pictures
UK News in Pictures uses cookies: Find out more.