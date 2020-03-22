Six ambulances deliberately damaged overnight in Kent by Mindless Vandals

Six South East Coast ambulances had to be taken off the road after they were targeted by vandals causing thousands pounds worth of damage on Saturday night in Kent.

They needed major repair work after mindless fools attacked the vehicles whilst they were parked up.

They have all had to be taken to the garage to made road-worthy again, they couldn’t respond to emergency calls missing almost a full day of work.

A spokesman for South East Coast Ambulance Service said the cost of repairs to the vehicles and of replacing the equipment would run to thousands which the taxpayer would have to pay.

The spokesman for the Service went on to say that they were beyond disappointed that anyone would ever do this, let alone now when our staff are under so much pressure to help people.