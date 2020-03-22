Police probing Vicious attack on 15 year old girl in Southampton

Police are investigating an attack on a 15 year old girl in which she was subjected to a vicious attack and left badly injured in Southampton.

The attack happened at around 6.30 on the 23rd Feb at Vincent walk Southampton when the victim was walking home in the same area Chinese students were recently abused in.

A gang of teenagers held down the victim and she was subjected to continually being punched ,spat at in the face, and a lot of her hair ripped out by the brutal force. The victim was left with a black eye was bruised all over her body.

A member of the bus depot opposite took her into there cabin and called police and ambulance.

The impact on the victim has left her unable to leave her home or go out into public places.

Were you there? Did you see anything which may assist police with the investigation?

Anyone with information which may assist police should call 101 quoting reference 44200069631.

Alternatively you may wish to contact crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111