Members of the public are being asked to help locate a man reported missing from Margate

Alex Richards was last seen walking along the seafront in Margate at around 2.30pm on Saturday 21 March 2020. Alex is aged 37 and is described as being white, around 5ft 10ins tall, of slim build and with brown hair. He has a short beard and side burns and was last seen wearing a white hooded top, black jacket, black tracksuit bottoms and was carrying a carrier bag.

It is understood Alex entered Margate train station on the day he was reported missing and he may have travelled to a location outside of the town. He has links to areas including London, Whitstable and Ashford. Officers are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare and are urging anyone who may have seen Alex or who has any information about his whereabouts to call 999, quoting reference 20-0679.