Man with Guns and 29 rounds of ammunition stopped in a taxi by Armed Police in North London

Just after 7pm on Friday, 20 March, officers from the Met’s Specialist Crime North, with support from specialist firearms officers, stopped a taxi on Elvendon Road, N13.

As officers approached, a 20-year-old man attempted to make off from the vehicle and as he did, discarded a carrier bag.

Officers managed to stop and arrest the man metres away from the taxi. Once the suspect was in handcuffs, the officers searched the discarded carrier bag which contained three handguns and 29 rounds of ammunition.

A scene of crime officer (SOCO) was called to assess the three firearms and it was confirmed that all three were revolvers.

The suspect was taken to a north London custody suite where he remains at this time.

Detective Inspector Glenn Butler, from the Met’s Specialist Crime North Command, said: “Through intelligence-led policing, Met officers have been able to take not one, not two, but three potentially lethal firearms off the streets of London.

“Even under the current climate, police continue to proactively police and keep our streets safe. Weapons like this have absolutely no place on the streets of the capital and officers will continue to work 24-hours a day to seize, arrest and charge those that think they can get away with this.”