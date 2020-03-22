Kent Fire and Rescue Service tackle blaze in Sevenoaks Kitchen and save Dog

Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to Hitchin Hatch Lane in Sevenoaks to reports of a kitchen fire.

Two fire engines were sent to the scene, and crews wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the fire with a hose reel jet.

It’s believed to have started after the hob was accidentally left on.

Firefighters provided two occupants with oxygen therapy due to smoke inhalation, and they were then handed into the care of SECAmb paramedics for precautionary checks.

Crews also gave oxygen to a dog using a special animal mask.

Crews are now urging people to check, and then check again to make sure hobs and other cooking appliances are turned off after cooking, to reduce the chance of a fire starting.