Five dead from Coronavirus at Portsmouth hospital

Five people who tested positive for COVID19 at Queen Alexandra Hospital, Portsmouth, have now died as the number of UK deaths continues to rise.

On the 18th of March the Portsmouth Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust reported that a 59-year-old woman who tested positive for coronavirus had died.

She had underlying health conditions.

It has now been announced that a further four patients have now died.

Portsmouth Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust has reported that all were patients at the Queen Alexandra Hospital and had underlying health conditions.

The total number of confirmed reported deaths from Coronavirus in the UK is now 177, according to NHS England.

John Knighton, Medical Director at Portsmouth Hospitals NHS Trust, said:

“Sadly, we can confirm that four patients who were being cared for at Queen Alexandra Hospital and had COVID-19, have died.

The patients, two women, aged 89 and 98, and two men, aged 70 and 90, all had underlying health conditions.

We have informed the families of the patients and our thoughts and condolences are with them at this difficult and distressing time.”

Portsmouth Hospitals NHS Trust, the Department of Health and Social Care, NHS England and NHS Improvement have said that in order to respect the wishes of the families, and the interests of hospital staff, they will not be giving out any further information on these patients