Fire investigation launched after blaze rips through third and fourth floor of a six-storey block

Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters were called to a fire at a maisonette on Rhodeswell Road in Limehouse.

Part of a three-roomed maisonette on the third and fourth floor of a six-storey block was damaged by fire.

A woman, two children and a cat left the building before the Brigade arrived. There were no reports of any injuries.

The Brigade was called at 8pm on Sunday evening and the incident was over by 9.10pm. Crews from Poplar, Millwall, Shadwell, Whitechapel, Bethnal Green and Shoreditch fire stations were at the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Brigade and the Metropolitan Police Service.