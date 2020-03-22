Detectives investigating the murder of Shadika Mohsin Patel in Newham have released an image of a man they urgently need to identify in connection with the incident.

Shadika Mohsin Patel, 40, was stabbed at around 12:44am on Thursday, 19 March, on Altmore Avenue near the junction with Barking Road, East Ham.

Ms Patel died later in hospital, and a post-mortem examination revealed cause of death as blood loss following multiple stab wounds. Her next of kin have been informed.

Detectives from Specialist Crime North leading the investigation and they continue to retain an open mind as to any motive for the attack and are not, at present, linking the murder to any other investigation.

Police would like to speak to the man pictured and urge anyone who has information as to identity and whereabouts to contact police.

If seen, please do not approach him but call 999 immediately.

Detectives Inspector John Marriott, from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, said: “It is vitally important that we identify the man in the image as soon as possible. I would ask all members of the public to look at this image and see if they recognise him. As I have said previously, I still want to speak with anybody who may have known Ms Patel or seen her in the weeks before her murder.

“My colleagues and I are working tirelessly to identify and apprehend the person responsible for this despicable killing, and the support and assistance of the local community is invaluable to us. Please do keep sharing anything you know and thank you to everyone who has assisted us so far.

“Officers from the Met’s North East BCU are still conducting additional patrols in and around the East Ham area. Please do speak with officers if you have any information relating to the tragic murder of Ms Patel, if you need advice on staying safe or if you know something that could help officers to continue tackling crime in the area.”

Enquiries are ongoing, including extensive analysis of CCTV, detailed forensic investigations and door to door-to-door enquiries in the area.

Anyone who recognises the man in the image, any witnesses and anyone with information that may assist the investigation are asked to call the incident room in 020 8345 3715.

Information can also be reported 100% anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

+ On Saturday, 21 March, a 31 year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and has been released on bail.

+In the early hours of Friday, 20 March, a 30 year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder in east London. He has been released under investigation.