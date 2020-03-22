Detectives investigating the murder of a woman in Hackney have charged a man.

Paul Vissers, 40 of Charnwood Street E5 appeared in custody at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Saturday 21 March charged with the murder of 57-year-old Tracey Kidd between 15 and 16 March. He was remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey on Tuesday 24 March.

Police and London Ambulance Service attended an address in Charnwood Street at around 16.45hrs on Tuesday 17 March after welfare concerns were raised for the occupant. Inside the property they found the body of Tracey Kidd.

A special post mortem held at St Pancras Mortuary on Friday 20 March gave a provisional cause of death as a head injury.

Vissers was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder, and later charged as above.

On Wednesday 18 March two women – 48 year old and 32 year old – were arrested in Southend and Hackney respectively. They were taken into custody and subsequently released under investigation.

Detectives from Specialist Crime North continue to investigate and would appeal for any witnesses to call the incident room on 020 8345 3734.