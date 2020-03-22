Charges have been brought against a man after two Kent Police officers were allegedly assaulted and spat at in Medway.

The constables were attending an incident in Layfield Road, Gillingham at around 1.30am on Saturday 21 March 2020. One of them sustained a broken finger and injuries to his face. It is also reported the suspect spat in his face. The other officer suffered injuries to her hand.

Jason Cole, aged 35, of Napier Road, Gillingham, was arrested and has since been charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm and assault of an emergency worker. He was remanded in custody to appear before Medway Magistrates’ Court on Monday 23 March 2020.