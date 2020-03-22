Home » UPDATE A motorcyclist has died following a collision with a bus in Lewisham
A motorcyclist has died following a collision with a bus in Lewisham.

Police were called at 10.00am on Sunday, 22 March, to a bus in collision with a motorcycle in Jerrard Street, SE13.

Officers attended along with London Ambulance Service and London Fire Brigade.

The male rider of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The bus stopped at the scene. There has been no arrest.

Any witnesses are asked to call police on 101 reference 1571/mar22.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area due to road closures.

