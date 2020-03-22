A man has been charged with firearms offences after he was arrested in north London.
Harold Bizuru, 20 of Bowes Road, N13 was charged on Saturday, 21 March with:
– three counts of possession of a prohibited weapon (a firearm);
– three counts of possession of a firearm in a public place;
– possession of ammunition;
– possession of class B drugs.
He will appear in custody at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 23 March.
Bizuru was arrested just after 19:00hrs on Friday, 20 March after officers from the Met’s Specialist Crime North, with support from specialist firearms officers, stopped a taxi on Elvendon Road, N13.