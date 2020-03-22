A man has been charged with firearms offences after he was arrested in north London.

Harold Bizuru, 20 of Bowes Road, N13 was charged on Saturday, 21 March with:

– three counts of possession of a prohibited weapon (a firearm);

– three counts of possession of a firearm in a public place;

– possession of ammunition;

– possession of class B drugs.

He will appear in custody at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 23 March.

Bizuru was arrested just after 19:00hrs on Friday, 20 March after officers from the Met’s Specialist Crime North, with support from specialist firearms officers, stopped a taxi on Elvendon Road, N13.