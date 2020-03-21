The A627M in Greater Manchester is closed in westbound between the junction with the A627M J2 and A664 (Slattocks) due to a serious collision, the response to which is being led by Greater Manchester Police. Closures are expected to remain in place for several hours, and our Traffic Officers are also assisting with closures.

Westbound traffic should follow the Solid Black Triangle diversion symbol, via the (A627(M) northbound from J2 towards Rochdale then merging with the A664 westbound/southbound) towards Slattocks.