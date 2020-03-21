West Sussex man charged over counterfeit COVID19 kits

Just have a look at this: From The Guardian online 21.3.20

Man charged with making fake coronavirus treatment kits

A man has appeared in court charged with making counterfeit coronavirus treatment kits and sending them across the world, City of London police have said.

Officers from the force’s Intellectual Property Crime Unit (PIPCU) arrested Frank Ludlow, 59, of West Sussex, in a post office near his home address on Friday and he appeared at Brighton magistrates court on Saturday charged with one count each of fraud by false representation, possession of articles for use in fraud, and unlawfully manufacturing a medicinal product. He was remanded in custody until April 20.

Police said his arrest followed a joint investigation with the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) and the US Food and Drug Administration which was triggered when US customs officers intercepted a package on March 18 containing 60 fake kits labelled as “anti-pathogenic treatment” that had been sent from the UK.