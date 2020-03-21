Police officers in Essex arrested three suspected burglars tonight after they stole this haul of toilet rolls.

Officers from the Operational Support Group tracked down the van and found the stolen items still inside.

A police spokesperson said: “Police officers always get a massive sense of satisfaction when we catch burglars… however we never expected to find this stolen loot in the boot.”

Three people were arrested in connection with the stolen items, all within an hour of it being reported to the police.