Emergency services called amid reports of body discovered in the River Newhaven

Emergency services have been called to a stretch of the River Newhaven this morning amid reports that a body was spotted

It is understood that a body was discovered at about 10am near to the Newhaven lifeboat station

The police, Coastguard and RNLI crews have all been called and maintain a presence.

The Newhaven pilot boat has also been been involved in the search and recovery effort.

Coastguard crews from Newhaven have also scrambled Newhaven lifeboat was launched.

A spokeswoman for the RNLI confirmed that the crew have been called to the ongoing incident

A Sussex police spokesman initially said that officers were called to the scene “following a reported sighting of a possible body within the water” but the force was unable to provide any further update.

A spokeswoman for the UK Coastguard service said: “The initial call came in at just after 10am on Saturday March 21st with Newhaven Coastguard search and Rescue team being being sent to the scene further resources were also sent to the incident

The spokesman went on to say this was a police-led inquiry and we were assisting them.

More to follow