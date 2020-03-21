Detectives investigating the murder of a woman in Newham are appealing for information and witnesses as local officers continue to conduct additional patrols in the area.

Shadika Mohsin Patel, 40, was stabbed at around 12.44am on Thursday, 19 March, on Altmore Avenue near the junction with Barking Road, East Ham.

Ms Patel died later in hospital, and a post-mortem examination revealed cause of death as blood loss following multiple stab wounds. Next of kin have been informed.

Detectives from Specialist Crime North are investigating. They continue to retain an open mind as to any motive for the attack and are not, at present, linking the murder to any other investigation.

Detectives Inspector John Marriott (Specialist Crime) said: “This tragic incident took place in a busy area with a number of buses running along Barking Road. There will be people who saw or heard something that may be significant, and I need to hear from them.

“Ms Patel was the mother of two teenage sons, but she lived alone in Plaistow. She does seem to have led a relatively isolated life recently, and I do want to speak with anybody who may have known her or seen her in the weeks before her murder.”

Enquiries are ongoing, including extensive analysis of CCTV, detailed forensic investigations and door to door-to-door enquiries in the area.

Any witnesses or anyone with information that may assist the investigation are asked to call the incident room in 020 8345 3715.