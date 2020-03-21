Derek Clarke pharmacy profiteering from the current COVID-19 pandemic by excessively increasing the prices of our hand sanitisers

The owner of these overpriced Hand gels has issued a statement would like to take this opportunity to clarify the situation surrounding various posts online and social media websites accusing our pharmacy, Derek Clarke, of profiteering from the current COVID-19 pandemic by excessively increasing the prices of our hand sanitisers.

Due to the large increase in the demand for hand sanitisers, these products are currently in short supply. This has created a situation whereby the demand for hand sanitisers is much greater than the supply available. Because of this, wholesalers and other suppliers have greatly increased their prices in line with the current demand. Any stock we have managed to source has been at a much higher wholesale price, to which, as all businesses do, we have added a modest margin.

We would like to take this opportunity to once again to reassure everyone that we are in no way seeking to take advantage of our much-valued and loyal customers in these most unfortunate circumstances. As a small, family run chemist that has served the local community of Edgware and surrounding areas for over 30 years, we and our capable and professional staff, are whole-heartedly committed to providing you with the best service you and your families may require in these testing times.