Appeal for witnesses after police car set alight in Folkestone

Kent Police is appealing for witnesses to criminal damage and arson following an incident in Folkestone during the early hours of Saturday 21 March 2020.

Officers were called to an address in Canterbury Road, Folkestone at 4.35am.

Whilst there the police car was set alight.

No injuries were reported.

Officers are continuing to conduct enquiries and gather CCTV.

Anyone with information or CCTV and dashcam footage of Canterbury Road and the surrounding area should contact Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting reference 46/51611/20.