This Friday we are giving free pizza to all NHS staff across all of our DS Group Domino’s branches.
To redeem your free medium pizza for collection, bring your ID into one of the stores listed below on Friday 20th March.
Domino’s listed the eligible stores as:
North
Barnsley
Beverley
Buxton
Castleford
Doncaster – Harworth
Dumfries
Goole
Heckmondwike
Hemsworth
Hessle
Honley
Huddersfield – St John’s Road
Huddersfield – Wakefield Road
Hull (all stores)
Lancaster
Leek
Morecambe
Penrith
Pontefract
Sheffield – Fox Valley
Whitehaven
South
Bexley
Bexleyheath
Birchington
Borough Green
Erith
Heathfield
Herne Bay
Hither Green
London – Honor Oak
Margate
Paddock Wood
Sheerness
Sidcup
Sittingbourne
Southborough
Thamesmead