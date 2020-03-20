This Friday we are giving free pizza to all NHS staff across all of our DS Group Domino’s branches.

To redeem your free medium pizza for collection, bring your ID into one of the stores listed below on Friday 20th March.

Domino’s listed the eligible stores as:

North

Barnsley

Barnsley

Beverley

Buxton

Castleford

Doncaster – Harworth

Dumfries

Goole

Heckmondwike

Hemsworth

Hessle

Honley

Huddersfield – St John’s Road

Huddersfield – Wakefield Road

Hull (all stores)

Lancaster

Leek

Morecambe

Penrith

Pontefract

Sheffield – Fox Valley

Whitehaven

South

Bexley

Bexleyheath

Birchington

Borough Green

Erith

Heathfield

Herne Bay

Hither Green

London – Honor Oak

Margate

Paddock Wood

Sheerness

Sidcup

Sittingbourne

Southborough

Thamesmead