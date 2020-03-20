ord Pickles appointed as Chair of the Advisory Committee on Business Appointments

Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster and Minister for the Cabinet Office Michael Gove has today confirmed that Lord (Eric) Pickles has been appointed as Chair of the Advisory Committee on Business Appointments (ACOBA). He will take up the role on 1 April 2020.

The Chair is appointed for a five-year non-renewable term and leads the committee which independently advises the government, former ministers, senior civil servants and other Crown servants on the rules around taking employment after leaving their roles.

Lord Pickles was subject to pre-appointment scrutiny by the Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee on 17 March 2020. The Committee concluded that Lord Pickles was a suitable candidate and wished him success in his role.

The appointment follows a fair and open recruitment exercise carried out in line with the principles of the Governance Code of Practice on Public Appointments, published by HM Government and regulated by the Commissioner for Public Appointments.