Driving tests and MOTs for heavy vehicles suspended for up to 3 months to help tackle spread of coronavirus

Driving tests are suspended for up to 3 months except for critical workers, and MOTs for lorries, buses and trailers are also suspended for up to 3 months.

The Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) is suspending driving tests in England, Scotland and Wales for up to 3 months from 21 March 2020.

The decision has been made to help prevent the spread of coronavirus as tests lead to extended contact between candidates and examiners in vehicles.

Motorcycle tests are also being suspended.

There are separate arrangements in Northern Ireland.

DVSA has put in place plans to provide tests for critical workers.

Protecting the public

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said:

We are having to take big decisions to protect the public in our national battle against COVID-19. Regrettably, we have had to suspend driver testing for up to 3 months to help tackle the spread of the virus.

It is vital that those who need a test can get one so DVSA is offering tests to those who have a critical need, such as the NHS and drivers delivering goods across the UK.

Those who have tests cancelled will have priority when testing resumes.

The tests being suspended include:

car driving tests

motorcycle tests

lorry, coach and bus driving tests

approve driving instructor (ADI) tests and checks

DVSA will contact everyone with a test booked during this time to let them know their test has been cancelled and that it will automatically re-book for them.

The decision will be kept under review. The latest information about driving tests and COVID-19 is on GOV.UK.

MOTs for lorries, buses and trailers

DVSA has suspended MOTs (annual tests) for all heavy goods vehicles (HGVs) and public service vehicles (PSVs) for up to 3 months from 21 March 2020.

All HGV and PSV vehicles with an MOT will be issued with a 3-month certificate of temporary exemption (CTE) until further notice.

Vehicles must be maintained, kept safe to drive (roadworthy) and operate within the terms of operators’ licence conditions.