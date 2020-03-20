Two arrested after teenager is attacked in Tower Hamlets Cemetery

A person has been attacked near the Tower Hamlets Cemetery.

Officers from the Met Police and Paramedics were called to the victim after they were found with a serious head injury on Friday afternoon.

Police have cordoned of parts of Southern Grove, Mile End and an Investigation has been launched.

Police say they were called at 1.11pm to Southern Grove, near Tower Hamlets Cemetery Park, following reports of a group of youths assaulting another youth. Officers attended and found a male, aged . He has been taken to hospital with a head injury.