A person has been stabbed near the Tower Hamlets Cemetery
A person has been stabbed near the Tower Hamlets Cemetery

Two arrested after teenager is attacked in Tower Hamlets Cemetery

20th March 2020
A person has been attacked near the Tower Hamlets Cemetery.

Officers from the Met Police  and Paramedics were called to the victim after they were found with a serious head injury on Friday afternoon.

 

Police have cordoned of  parts of Southern Grove, Mile End and an Investigation has been launched.

Police  say they were called at  1.11pm  to Southern Grove, near Tower Hamlets Cemetery Park, following reports of a group of youths assaulting another youth. Officers attended  and  found a male, aged  . He has been taken to hospital with a head injury.

Two youths were arrested nearby on suspicion of GBH and taken into custody. A crime scene is in place  and enquiries continue.

 

