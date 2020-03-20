Robbery investigators are appealing for information following an incident outside Sheerness railway station.

A group of up to 10 young people are reported to have approached a man sat in a black Vauxhall Mokka in Bridge Street at around 11.45pm on Sunday 8 March 2020.

A member of the group then demanded money from the victim before reaching in to assault him and damage an internal display screen.

Other members of the group also caused damage to the vehicle’s body and windscreen.

No injuries were sustained from the incident and no items are reported to have been stolen.

Enquiries are ongoing and at present no arrests have been made.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call Kent Police on 01795 419119 quoting 46/43675/20.