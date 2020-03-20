Reduced timetable to be introduced for Govia Thameslink Railway

Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR), which operates Southern, Thameslink, Great Northern and Gatwick Express, has today announced that it will move to a revised train timetable as the rail industry works together to manage and protect services for key workers.

Following a Government announcement that there will be a gradual reduction in train services across the country, GTR will introduce a reduced service on Monday 23 March. This will be followed by a further reduced timetable on Monday 30 March.

The amended timetables, which are adapted versions of ‘base’ timetables that GTR already operates, will include services to suit key workers travelling in the peak as well as working early and late shifts.

Steve White, Chief Operating Officer, GTR, said: “This is an unprecedented situation for everyone and we – together with the rest of the rail industry – are doing our utmost to keep an essential service running for key workers who are doing such vital jobs.

“The message from the Government is clear – travel only if you have to. The changes we are making should allow us to sustain a timetable for those who absolutely have to travel such as doctors, nurses and the emergency services. We want to thank them and our own staff, who are working so hard to keep trains running.”

Robert Nisbet, Director of Nations and Regions at the Rail Delivery Group, which represents train operators and Network Rail, said: “This is not a decision we take lightly, however implementing these measures now will mean that we can continue to operate trains over a prolonged period with fewer railway workers, who like so many others are to be commended for putting the needs of the country first, and whose safety remains front of mind.”

As GTR continues to deal with the impacts of Coronavirus on its own workforce, it is possible that further changes to services may be required at short notice. Passengers should check for the latest updates on the National Rail Enquiries website before travelling.

From Friday 19 March: Gatwick Express will operate as a half-hourly service in the off-peak on weekdays and at weekends. See website for full details.

From Monday 23 March: we will run a reduced service across Southern, Thameslink, Great Northern and Gatwick Express. The amended timetable will be available in online journey planners by Sunday 22 March.

From Monday 30 March: we will run a further reduced service across Southern, Thameslink, Great Northern and Gatwick Express. The amended timetable will be available in online journey planners by Sunday 29 March.

Passengers should check the National Rail Enquiries website for the most up-to-date travel information.

Govia Thameslink Railway

Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) operates Thameslink, Great Northern, Southern and Gatwick Express services as follows:

Thameslink – cross-London services between Bedford/Peterborough/Cambridge and Brighton/Horsham/Littlehampton/East Grinstead, and between Luton/St Albans and Sutton/Wimbledon/Rainham; plus services between London and Sevenoaks

Great Northern – services between London and Welwyn, Hertford, Peterborough, Cambridge and King’s Lynn

Southern – services between London and the Sussex coast (Brighton, Worthing, Eastbourne, Bognor Regis, Hastings) and parts of Surrey, Kent and Hampshire (Ashford International, Southampton, Portsmouth)

Gatwick Express – fast, non-stop direct services between Gatwick Airport and London Victoria

www.southernrailway.com, www.thameslinkrailway.com, www.gatwickexpress.com, www.greatnorthernrail.com