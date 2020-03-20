Home » Murat Food exploit those in need
Murat Food exploit those in need

20th March 2020
1 Min Read

This is  Murat Food Centre Gedling St, Nottingham in Nottingham.

Currently selling goods at inflated prices £19.99 for 750ml Dettol.
How bloody dare you make take advantage of people in need.

 

The Owner is Turabi Gunesten from London.

A second man is Nejdet Kaya  of 1 Fearnleigh Drive, Nottingham. He makes claim  he is  the owner.

The terms ‘squealing like a stuck pig’ or trying to wriggle out of if spring to mind…
Here’s the mugshots.
It’s all very well people believing that Trading Standards and the ‘Government’ will prosecute.

 

“Think along the lines of how ‘ethically’ minded regulators fail to take action”.
A deterrent for greedy selfish people like this is otherwise called ‘Prevention better than cure’ may cause others to think twice..

