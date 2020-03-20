Medway Man Steven Holder could be jailed for five years for false 999 calls

Investigators looking into reports more than 300 nuisance calls were made to the ambulance service within the last year, have a charged a man. On Thursday 19 March 2020,Steven Holder, of Snodhurst Avenue, Chatham was charged with persistently calling the emergency services for the purpose of causing inconvenience. The 62-year-old was also charged with breaching a community protection notice, which was issued on 6 January and prohibited him from making unnecessary 999 calls. Since the order was issued, it is reported a further 54 calls were made to the ambulance service and seven to Kent Police. He was released on bail to appear at Medway Magistrates’ Court on 14 April.