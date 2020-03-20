Investigators searching for a teenage boy who is missing from Gravesend are renewing an appeal for information.

Max Deverill was last seen near the Orchard Avenue area at around 9.30pm on 2 March 2020 and may have travelled to London.

The 17-year-old is described as being of slim build and around 6ft tall with short, curly black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a grey hooded top and light blue jeans.

Detective Sergeant Sam De Lozey, from Kent Police, said: ‘We are concerned for Max’s wellbeing and are appealing for information to help locate him so we can establish he is safe and well.

‘We are continuing to explore every line of enquiry that becomes available to us and the public’s help could prove crucial.

‘Anyone with information on his whereabouts, no matter how small it may seem, is asked to call us on 101 quoting 02-1785.’