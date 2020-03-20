Havant Borough Council has announced the Plaza will be shut to the public indefinitely from Monday 23 March.

The decision has been taken with the safety of customers and staff in mind as part of measures taken to combat the spread of coronavirus.

Customers who would normally come to the Plaza in person are now asked to contact the council on 023 9244 6019 or on www.havant.gov.uk/contact-us

The council offices at Beachlands have also been shut to the public.

The council has also decided to cancel all future council meetings, except for the Cabinet meeting due to be held on Wednesday 25 March. This meeting will be conducted with a small number of councillors and limited capacity for public attendance, but proceedings will be streamed live on Facebook if possible.

Cllr Michael Wilson, Leader of HBC, said: “We have had to take the decision to close the Public Service Plaza in the interests of safety.

“The government’s advice is that social contact is reduced to an absolute minimum and so shutting our offices to the public is a right thing to do.

“We are now asking those customers who are used to visiting us in person to contact us by phone or online, but we are still here and we will still be serving our community.”

The Plaza’s conference suite is also closed and will not be taking new bookings for the foreseeable. The blood donation service due to be held on Monday 30 March will still go ahead.