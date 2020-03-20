Drug-dealer jailed after attempting to kidnap a man in Folkestone

The victim of an attempted kidnap in Folkestone was almost bundled into a car after being threatened with a knife.

The man, in his 40s, was walking in Risborough Lane on Saturday 28 September 2019 when a man he knew, Connor Gibbs, pulled up alongside him in a car.

Gibbs, 22, who has been jailed for five years, verbally threatened the man and told him to get into the car. When he refused Gibbs got out of the vehicle and grabbed the man by his arm. He marched his victim down the road where he continued to make threats towards him concerning money and drugs.

Still refusing to comply, the victim was threatened with a knife and told he would be stabbed and his family would be ‘cut-up’ unless he got into the car.

Witnesses nearby reported the incident to Kent Police and when officers arrived both the victim and the suspect were nowhere to be seen. Patrols were shown a photo and one officer was able to identify Gibbs.

Further enquiries to locate both men were carried out and on the morning of Sunday 29 September officers made contact with the victim, who was found to be safe. At around 3.50pm that day, officers from the Community Policing Team in Folkestone arrested Gibbs at his home in Radnor Park Avenue.

A search of the property uncovered more than £3,000 in cash and the knife that had been used to threaten the victim. A car parked outside was also searched and police found £50,000 inside the spare wheel bag in the boot. Officers seized the money and the car.

The investigation continued and on Monday 30 September officers also seized heroin that belonged to Gibbs. The drugs had an estimated street value of up to £36,000.

The drug-dealer admitted charges of attempted kidnap, threats with a knife, being concerned in the supply of class A drugs and possessing criminal property.

Gibbs was sentenced at Canterbury Crown Court on Wednesday 18 March.

Investigating officer PC Kerry Akast said: ‘We remain committed to taking action against those involved in drug supply in Folkestone and have made an application under the Proceeds of Crime Act with regard to the large quantity of money and the car that was seized.

‘Drugs bring misery into the lives of vulnerable people and the wider community and we will not hesitate to remove offenders like Gibbs from our streets.

‘Thankfully he will now serve time in prison where he has the opportunity to turn his life around.’