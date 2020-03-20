Detectives investigating the murder of a woman in Newham have made an arrest.

In the early hours of Friday, 20 March, a 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder in east London.

He remains in custody at a central London police station.

The murder investigation was launched after a woman, now formally identified as Shadika Mohsin Patel, who was local to the area, was stabbed in Newham.

Police were called at 12.44am Thursday, 19 March to a report of a woman with stab injuries on Altmore Avenue/Barking Road, E6.

Officers attended along with the London Ambulance Service and found 40-year-old Shadika with serious injuries.

She was taken to hospital by London Ambulance Service where she later died.

Her next of kin have been informed.

A post-mortem examination revealed cause of death as blood loss following multiple stab wounds.

We retain an open mind concerning motive at this time.

Enquiries continue.

Detectives from Specialist Crime North are investigating and would appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident or has information that could assist to call police on 101 quoting CAD 213/19Mar.