Detectives have launched a murder investigation following a fatal shooting in Enfield.

The victim was found injured in Hertford Road, EN3 and died in hospital a short while afterwards.

He is yet to be formally identified but detectives are confident he is Abdullahi Mahmoud, 29, of Enfield.

A man 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder, and remains in police custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Pete Wallis of the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, leads the investigation. He said:

“Police were called to Hertford Road in Enfield at 4.36pm on Thursday, 19 March to a report of a man shot.

“Officers and London Ambulance Service attended and found Abdullahi with a head injury.

“He was taken to hospital, but despite the best efforts of medics, he later died.

“Our thoughts are with Abdullahi’s family and they will continue to receive specialist support as the investigation progresses.

“This was a violent attack in the middle of the street and my team are working hard to establish who is responsible. We are exploring the possibility there was more than one assailant and would specifically like to appeal to those who may have been shopping in area at this time to make contact with police.

“One line of enquiry is that that this is gang related, however enquiries are in the very early stages and we retain an open mind as we gather evidence and piece together the last moments of Abdullahi’s life.

“If you don’t wish to speak to police, please make the call to Crimestoppers anonymously – the important thing is that you tell us what you know.”

North Area Borough Commander Treena Fleming said: “This is a horrific incident and our first thoughts are with the victim’s family, who have lost a loved one in tragic circumstances.

“I want to reassure local residents that they can expect to see an increased police presence in the area. Please, if you have information that you want to share, do approach them and tell them what you know.”

A crime scene remains in place.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call police on 101 quoting CAD 5035/19Mar, Tweet @MetCC or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.