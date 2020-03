There are long delays on the M25 / A282 anti-clockwise in Essex / Kent due to an earlier car fire within J31. Lane 1 (of 3) is closed, the fire has been extinguished with recovery units on scene to remove the car from the carriageway.

There are approx. 7 miles of congestion back towards J3 (Swanley, M20) which is expected to add at least 60 minutes onto usual journey times. In addition there are delays of at least 30 minutes on the A2 westbound approach to the M25.