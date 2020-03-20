A suspect is to appear at court having been charged after three pedestrians were injured in a collision at West Malling.

Kent Police was called at 4.07pm on Wednesday 11 March 2020, to reports a black Ford Fiesta had failed to stop following a collision with three women on a pedestrian crossing in the High Street.

One of the injured women was taken to a London hospital for treatment to serious injuries and was later discharged.

Another was taken to a local hospital for medical attention while the third was treated at the scene but did not require hospital treatment.

On Thursday 19 March, Abie Ianson of Lunsford Lane, Larkfield was arrested.

The 24-year-old was later charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving, unlawfully taking a vehicle and causing injury during a collision, driving while disqualified, dangerous driving, failing to stop after a road traffic collision and driving without insurance.

He was also charged with two counts of theft.

Mr Ianson was remanded in police custody and will appear before Medway Magistrates’ Court on Friday 20 March.