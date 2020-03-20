Home » A loaded firearm and a large zombie knife have been taken off the streets of London after a car was stopped during a proactive police operation
A loaded firearm and a large zombie knife have been taken off the streets of London after a car was stopped during a proactive police operation
A loaded firearm and a large zombie knife have been taken off the streets of London after a car was stopped during a proactive police operation

A loaded firearm and a large zombie knife have been taken off the streets of London after a car was stopped during a proactive police operation

20th March 2020
1 Min Read

A loaded firearm and a large zombie knife have been taken off the streets of London after a car was stopped during a proactive police operation.

On Thursday, 19 March, officers from Specialist Crime conducted an intelligence led armed operation which resulted in a minicab being stopped in Epsom, Surrey.

Armed officers searched the vehicle and two male passengers and recovered a loaded revolver handgun, ammunition and a large zombie knife.

On man, aged 18  was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and possession of an offensive weapon and another man, aged 18 , suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life

They have both been taken to a south London police station where they remain in custody.

DI Glenn Butler, from Specialist Crime, said: “As a result of this operation, two dangerous weapons have been taken off the streets of London. The Met is committed to tackling violent crime and taking weapons off the street, and I hope these latest arrest reassure the public that we are continuing to crackdown on criminals and bring them to justice.”

Breaking News from UK News In Pictures
UK News in Pictures uses cookies: Find out more.