A loaded firearm and a large zombie knife have been taken off the streets of London after a car was stopped during a proactive police operation.

On Thursday, 19 March, officers from Specialist Crime conducted an intelligence led armed operation which resulted in a minicab being stopped in Epsom, Surrey.

Armed officers searched the vehicle and two male passengers and recovered a loaded revolver handgun, ammunition and a large zombie knife.

On man, aged 18 was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and possession of an offensive weapon and another man, aged 18 , suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life

They have both been taken to a south London police station where they remain in custody.

DI Glenn Butler, from Specialist Crime, said: “As a result of this operation, two dangerous weapons have been taken off the streets of London. The Met is committed to tackling violent crime and taking weapons off the street, and I hope these latest arrest reassure the public that we are continuing to crackdown on criminals and bring them to justice.”