Home » A large hotel chain firing employees and making them homeless with shockingly callous inhuman disregard for their wellbeing
20th March 2020
This despicable act should automatically exempt them from any financial support from the government and the country should boycott them going forward.

 

Aviemore Coylumbridge Hotel sent this letter to staff today. Not just fired but chucked out of their accommodation with no notice and no redundancy pay!

Britannia Hotels should be ashamed of themselves. Certainly no “room at the inn” here, disgusting.

The large hotel chain firing employees and  making them homeless with shockingly callous and  inhuman disregard for their wellbeing. @BritanniaLtd  sent the letter to all the staff despite the Government appealing to businesses to keep workers on and they will be supported with handouts.

