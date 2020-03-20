A burglar who was arrested after falling asleep during a break-in at a Canterbury business has been jailed.

William Willett, 26, was caught napping on the floor of the premises by police called to the scene at 7.30am on Thursday 30 January 2020.

Officers recovered a bag of goods he had stolen in the previous 24 hours and later tracked down their owners.

Willett has since pleaded guilty to a series of offences and was jailed for two years and four months at Canterbury Crown Court on Tuesday 17 March 2020.

A member of the public called the police after noticing that a door to the business in Castle Street had been forced open.

An officer attended and found Willett asleep inside the building. He was found to have a knife on him.

A bag found outside the building contained stolen items including a tablet computer, a sat nav and a mobile phone.

The iPad had been taken from a car in Orange Street the previous day, the mobile phone had been stolen from a vehicle in the Spring Lane area and the sat nav had been taken from a car in Stour Street.

Electrical items believed to have been stolen from the business earlier that night were not recovered.

Willett, of no fixed abode, was also sentenced for the theft of skateboarding equipment worth around £375 from a car in Harwich Street, Whitstable on 11 December 2018. Officers linked him to that incident by his DNA.

PC Michael Kingwell, Kent Police’s investigating officer, said: ‘Willett may have dozed off on the job but our officers weren’t sluggish in collecting the evidence that has brought him to justice.

‘He’ll have plenty of time to rest in his prison cell and I hope Canterbury’s business owners can sleep easier knowing he is inside.’