Information is sought to help locate a 71-year-old woman who is believed to be in Gravesend or Dartford.

Barbara Hall was last seen in the Aldgate area of London on the morning of Tuesday 17 March 2020. Officers understand she travelled to Gravesend train station on the same date and was last seen walking in the direction of Barrack Row and Garrick Street at around 12.45pm. She may have since travelled to Dartford.

Mrs Hall is described as being 5ft 4ins with a slim build and brown hair.

She often uses a pink walking stick and was last seen wearing a brown fur coat, brown trousers, brown shoes and pink gloves. She also carries a zebra striped handbag.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kent Police on 101 quoting 19-0001.