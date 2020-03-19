Bin collections during the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) outbreak

Recycling and rubbish collections are continuing as normal so there will be no disruption to bin collections until further notice.

Rubbish collection is a high priority council service, provided by Norse South East and we will do everything possible to keep it going whatever the circumstances.

We would ask residents to help us keep the service running and protect your bin collectors by taking certain precautions when disposing of your rubbish.

Wherever possible please make sure that all domestic black bin waste is disposed of in sealed bags and that your bin lid is firmly closed. Recycling and garden waste can be placed in your usual bins.

For people suffering with symptoms associated with coronavirus (COVID-19) or self-isolating at home there are Public Health England guidelines regarding the disposal of waste.

This includes sealing personal waste such as tissues and disposable cleaning cloths in smaller plastic bags and storing them for 72 hours before double bagging your waste and placing it in your black lidded wheeled bin.