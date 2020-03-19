Residents, partners and interested parties are encouraged to take a look at the Environment Agency’s plans before a planning application is submitted.

In October 2001 Coggeshall, Feering and Kelvedon suffered from significant flooding and since then, in May 2012 and February 2014, the villages experienced further flooding.

The Environment Agency has forged a partnership with Blackwater Aggregates to find a financially viable solution.

The option being taken forward combines the construction of an “on-line” dam across the River Blackwater and creation of an extended flood storage area next to the River Blackwater upstream of Coggeshall.

Flood and coastal risk manager for Essex, Norfolk and Suffolk, Peta Denham, said:

“We have met with the local action group Coggeshall Residents Against the Quarry (CRAQ) and Priti Patel MP to answer their questions and to keep them up to date with the project.

“We have also replied to questions sent in by local residents.

“We encourage anyone who is interested to examine these final designs before we submit our proposals to the planning authority.

“Once the application has been submitted to Essex County Council’s Minerals and Planning Authority (MPA), they will consult with all the appropriate bodies including the respective parish councils.

“As local residents you will also have the opportunity to offer your views to the MPA.”

Drop-in sessions planned to be held in Coggeshall and Feering on 23 March and 3 April respectively have now been cancelled due to concerns relating to Covid-19.