The current Pandemic of Covid-19 may adversely affect your business:

Reduced staffing levels

Disruption to normal working practice

But it is vital that the fire safety of the business and the safety of all the people working in or visiting your business are maintained.

COMPETENT PERSONS

You must ensure that you have an adequate amount of competent persons to help in the implementation of preventative and protective fire safety measures.

If you have absent staff you must ensure that there are adequately trained staff on-site at all times, to ensure the fire safety measures are not adversely affected.

PROTECTION FROM ARSON

If your building is closed for an extended period of time ensure it is secure and continue with usual measure to prevent arson:

Any combustible materials should be removed from site or stored securely

Rubbish is a potential fuel source so remove or store securely away from premises

Keep all entrances and exits of the building clear at all times • Stock should not be kept in excessive amounts.

FIRE SAFETY TESTING

During this time you should continue to maintain and regularly test your fire safety provisions onsite (e.g. alarm test, fire drills).

LONE WORKING

With a reduced work force there may be an increased likelihood of people working alone within buildings; you need to ensure that these people are provided with adequate warning in case of fire so they do not become trapped.

FIRE RISK ASSESSMENT

It may be necessary to review your fire risk assessment during this time to ensure suitable and sufficient measures are in place.

SECURE BUILDINGS

Try to ensure premises are regularly checked to ensure that the security of the building is not compromised and identify any attempts of arson.