Education leaders have worked closely with all Bury’s schools to ensure that they remain open to children in need and those whose parents are in key jobs.

From Monday, all schools will be open for children in these categories. The situation regarding the only two schools that are currently closed, Radcliffe Hall Primary and St Luke’s Primary in Bury, will be clarified by then.

The Government is issuing advice on who qualifies as a key worker, which will include people who work for the NHS and emergency services. As soon as we have these definitions, the council will issue advice to these workers on how to sort out the arrangements.

A council spokesman said: “We have been in constant contact with all our schools over the past few days, and thank them for following the Government’s advice on staying open for so long.

“Now that schools have been asked to close to the majority of students, we have been putting arrangements in place to ensure that we make provision in place for those who will continue to attend school.

“Tomorrow we will also be finalising the arrangements for children from the closed schools to attend another school if need be.”