Watercrest line set to close until end of May due to COVID19

In light of recent developments concerning the coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak and the latest Government guidelines, regrettably the railway is closed with immediate effect until the end of May, to protect our customers, volunteers and staff.

We are continuing to monitor the situation very closely and any further updates will be communicated. If you have an advanced booking of any kind between now and the end of May, you will be contacted within the next 21 days to arrange an alternative date.

If you are unable to travel with us on an alternative date, a gift voucher for the full value of your booking will be issued, valid for 12 months.

Mid Hants Railway relies on ticket income and donations to maintain our heritage railway for future generations, so we would be very grateful if you would consider donating the value of your ticket to help during these financially uncertain times.

If an alternative date is not possible and you do not want a gift voucher or to donate, a refund will be available to you.

As we are having to cancel or postpone a large number of advanced bookings and events, please be patient with us and try to avoid contacting us at this stage – more information will be made available as soon as possible.

Please accept our apologies for any inconvenience during this difficult time. We look forward to welcoming you back to the railway in the future.