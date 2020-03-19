Traffic officers are appealing for witnesses or anyone with dash cam footage to come forward following a fail to stop collision in north London.

At approximately 8pm on Tuesday 17 March, officers signalled for a white Range Rover to stop on the North Circular as it had a poorly attached registration plate.

The vehicle failed to do so, changed direction and made off from police.

As the car approached Green Lanes, N13 it was involved in a collision with a pedestrian.

The car did not stop at the scene.

The woman, aged 53, was taken to hospital where she remains with potentially life-changing injuries.

Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at Chadwell Heath are investigating the collision and would like to hear from anyone who saw what happened or has dash cam footage. Please contact them on 020 8597 4874 or tweet @MetCC.